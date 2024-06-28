NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Join this edition of the show for a lively look at fishing with crankbaits and best tips on how to keep cool while fishing this summer.
Crankbaits on Kentucky Lake
Bobby Gentry, Dale Hollow Guide, and John Hopkins with Fate Sanders Marina are our guests.
Posted at 8:18 AM, Jun 28, 2024
