Crankbaits on Kentucky Lake

Bobby Gentry, Dale Hollow Guide, and John Hopkins with Fate Sanders Marina are our guests.
Bobby Gentry and John Hopkins join the program for a look at using crankbaits while fishing on Kentucky Lake.
Posted at 8:18 AM, Jun 28, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Join this edition of the show for a lively look at fishing with crankbaits and best tips on how to keep cool while fishing this summer.

