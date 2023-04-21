Watch Now
Crappie Fishing on Dale Hollow Lake

How many crappie did Brandon and the team catch up on Dale Hollow Lake?
Brandon and guests reminisce about their crappie fishing experience at Dale Hollow Lake earlier this spring.
Posted at 10:34 AM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 11:34:32-04

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Brandon, Terry, and Dayton invite Preston Cleary on their fishing expedition to Dale Hollow Lake. That, plus more turkey hunting photos on this edition of Southern Woods and Waters.

