NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bobby Gentry joins Brandon to recount their smallmouth bass fishing expedition on Dale Hollow Lake, as well as some tips for fishing during the summer months.
Dale Hollow Lake
Now's the time to get your fishing gear and head out to the lake. If you can't, tune into this edition of Southern Woods and Waters.
Posted at 8:41 AM, Jun 02, 2023
2023-06-02
