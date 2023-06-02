Watch Now
Dale Hollow Lake

Now's the time to get your fishing gear and head out to the lake. If you can't, tune into this edition of Southern Woods and Waters.
Brandon invites Bobby Gentry from Dale Hollow Lake to share tips on how to change your fishing strategy with rising water temperatures.
Posted at 8:41 AM, Jun 02, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bobby Gentry joins Brandon to recount their smallmouth bass fishing expedition on Dale Hollow Lake, as well as some tips for fishing during the summer months.

