Danny McCloud and Neyland's Crappie Adventure

Danny McCloud joins us in studio.
Danny McCloud joins this edition of Southern Woods and Waters for a look at early crappie fishing.
Posted at 8:17 AM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 09:17:27-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Danny McCloud and Neyland went crappie fishing and introduce us to early season fishing tips. That and more, on this edition of Southern Woods and Waters.

