NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Danny McCloud and Neyland went crappie fishing and introduce us to early season fishing tips. That and more, on this edition of Southern Woods and Waters.
Danny McCloud and Neyland's Crappie Adventure
Danny McCloud joins us in studio.
Posted at 8:17 AM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 09:17:27-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Danny McCloud and Neyland went crappie fishing and introduce us to early season fishing tips. That and more, on this edition of Southern Woods and Waters.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.