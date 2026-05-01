Dayton Bags a Spring Gobbler

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon and Dayton discuss the turkey and fishing season. Dayton takes us on his hunt for a spring gobbler then shows us where it all began for him as an avid outdoorsman. He takes us back with memories of his childhood fishing hole - a worm and a cork catching shellcrackers in a pond. Chad West has a message of finding Food for the Soul. Anthony Landreth gives us the turkey numbers.