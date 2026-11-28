NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As regular rifle season begins, hosts Brandon Dowdy and Dayton Blair discuss hunting on public lands and Wildlife Management Areas (WMA). Brandon shows us his draw hunt on the Catoosa Ridge WMA. 18,000 acres and only 7-8 hunters. Follow him on his 1 day scouting trip and his 2 day hunt.

Anthony Landreth has the harvest report.

Recovering from neck surgery, Chad West reminds us blessings come from the little things.

Joy McNaughten brings us a Caramel Apple Pecan spice cake. Perfect for the holidays. A studio favorite- and Neyland approved!