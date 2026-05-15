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Dock Day in LA

Brandon takes the family to Louisiana. Before a fishing trip they try a little dock fishing in the day and then later at night looking for sea trout and sheepshead.
Brandon Dowdy and Dayton Blair are the hosts of Southern Woods and Waters.
Southern Woods and Waters - 051526 Dock Day in LA
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hosts Brandon Dowdy and Dayton Blair give tips on local fishing for various species like Shellcrackers, hybrids, catfish as well as water levels, heating levels in lakes, boat ramp courtesy, night fishing and boating safety.
Brandon takes his family to Venetian Isle, Louisiana. Before a fishing tournament, they try a little dock fishing during the day and night going for sea trout, redfish and sheepshead.
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