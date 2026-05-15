Dock Day in LA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hosts Brandon Dowdy and Dayton Blair give tips on local fishing for various species like Shellcrackers, hybrids, catfish as well as water levels, heating levels in lakes, boat ramp courtesy, night fishing and boating safety.

Brandon takes his family to Venetian Isle, Louisiana. Before a fishing tournament, they try a little dock fishing during the day and night going for sea trout, redfish and sheepshead.

Chad West has a message about the Fruit of the Tree and Joy McNaughten shows us how to pickle eggs.