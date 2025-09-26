NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Local outdoorsmen Jacob Willis and Steve Schuning join the SWW gang on a dove hunt with dogs. They talk about training the pups for bird retrieval. The group also discusses tips for future dove hunts and preparing for the upcoming duck season. Joy McNaughten shows us one of her decadent desserts!
Dogs, Doves and Dessert
