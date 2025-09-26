Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+Southern Woods and Waters

Actions

Dogs, Doves and Dessert

Local outdoorsmen Jacob Willis and Steve Schuning join the SWW gang on a dove hunt with dogs. Joy McNaughten shows us one of her decadent desserts!
Local outdoorsmen Jacob Willis and Steve Schuning join the SWW gang on a dove hunt with dogs.
Southern Woods and Waters- 092525 Dogs and Doves and Dessert
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Local outdoorsmen Jacob Willis and Steve Schuning join the SWW gang on a dove hunt with dogs. They talk about training the pups for bird retrieval. The group also discusses tips for future dove hunts and preparing for the upcoming duck season. Joy McNaughten shows us one of her decadent desserts!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We’re highlighting the topics that matter most to you. Watch NewsChannel 5 at 6PM.