Dove Hunting 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon and his son Neyland join a dove hunt put on by the Hermitage Sportsmen Club. Brandon and Dayton talk about how the season is going and upcoming hunting opportunities.

Anthony Landreth has updates on the Archery deer hunt, Fall turkey season, baiting for deer only, new Earn a Buck locations and shooting an Elk using the Elk Incidental rule.

Chad West has a message of preparing in life and for the Lord. Joy McNaughten makes a Not So Sloppy, Sloppy Does recipe using venison.