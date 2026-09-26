Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+Southern Woods and Waters

Actions

Dove Hunting 2026

Brandon and his son Neyland join a dove hunt put on by the Hermitage Sportsmen Club.
Brandon and Dayton talk about this summer/fall Dove hunting season. Brandon and Neyland join the Hermitage Sportsmans Club Dove hunt.
Sotuhern Woods and Waters - 092526 Doves 2026 and Hermitage Sportsmans club
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon and his son Neyland join a dove hunt put on by the Hermitage Sportsmen Club. Brandon and Dayton talk about how the season is going and upcoming hunting opportunities.

Anthony Landreth has updates on the Archery deer hunt, Fall turkey season, baiting for deer only, new Earn a Buck locations and shooting an Elk using the Elk Incidental rule.
Chad West has a message of preparing in life and for the Lord. Joy McNaughten makes a Not So Sloppy, Sloppy Does recipe using venison.

Watch the Nashville Predators on The Spot Nashville 28!

Watch the Nashville Predators on The Spot Nashville 28!