Dual State Turkey Hunts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Southern Woods and Waters contributor Andrew Landreth joins Brandon and Dayton on set to give this week's Harvest Report. We see you Maury County! Then Andrew takes us on his Midwest trip to Nebraska and South Dakota with his hunting group. They discover the beauty, the history, and the G.O.A.T. of all turkey hunts.

Chad West has a message telling us to Get to Work for God. Then, Joy McNaughten has a great party appetizer- Stuffed Baby Bella Mushrooms.