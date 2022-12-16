WTVF-NASHVILLE — Duck hunting is all the rage right now and it's hard to imagine why. What better way to get ready for Christmas than a nice, juicy duck?
Duck Hunting - Hoot Hazlegrove
An all female duck hunting group boast their score in West Tennessee.
Posted at 8:38 AM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 09:38:47-05
