Emery's Hunt for Big Bucks

The SWW gang invite Clay Scales from Circle of Saints Foundation plus show a couple of buck hunts with Brandon's daughter Emery.
Southern Woods and Waters- 011526 Emery's Nine Point
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon and Dayton invite Clay Scales with Circle of Saints Foundation, a non-profit who's goal is to elevate security standards in educational and communal spaces by implementing advanced protective measures, security technology and communication systems that mitigate threats.
Then, a couple of big buck hunts from Brandon's daughter. Hog and Bear hunt photos, Harvest Report from Anthony Landreth, Chad West with a message and delicious Venison Meatballs from Joy McNaughten.

