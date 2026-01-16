Emery's Hunt for Big Bucks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon and Dayton invite Clay Scales with Circle of Saints Foundation, a non-profit who's goal is to elevate security standards in educational and communal spaces by implementing advanced protective measures, security technology and communication systems that mitigate threats.

Then, a couple of big buck hunts from Brandon's daughter. Hog and Bear hunt photos, Harvest Report from Anthony Landreth, Chad West with a message and delicious Venison Meatballs from Joy McNaughten.