Fallen Outdoors and Summertime Blues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hosts Brandon Dowdy and Dayton Blair invite David Hudgins and Joey Achondo from Fallen Outdoors to raise awareness about the importance of getting veterans out in the outdoors for mental and physical help.

go to their Facebook page: Fallen Outdoors Southern All Veteran Community page

Casey Neighbours and his father Paul go for the monster Blue Catfish using the Ultimate Noodle. I think the guys need a bigger net.

Anthony Landreth give us the details about hunter education classes, TWRA Virtual class on hunting etiquette, and Tennessee Wildlife Foundation raffle.

Chad West has a message about obeying the law and Joy McNaughten makes her famous Banana Split dessert. This is the perfect light dish that will make you think of summertime.

