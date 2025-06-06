Filling the Dinner Basket with Tasty Crappie

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you love fishing for white crappie, this is the show. Two videos from Brandon Dowdy, Mike Adams and Terry Peoples not only showing how to locate those fish, but what they use to attract the big ones. As you watch the video, check out how far they must cast to find the channel so they can fill their baskets with fish. Terry joins Brandon and Dayton on set as they discuss how the weather and water levels have affected the fishing season.