Finding Fish in February

Brandon, his son Neyland and SWW Contributor Danny McCloud fish for Crappie in Percy Priest. With weather patterns changing, the bite was on for the biggies.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — SWW Contributor Danny McCloud joins Brandon and Dayton on set to talk about fish activity in the area. In February, he took Brandon and Neyland on a Percy Priest fishing trip for Crappie. Danny shows us how to attract the big "dinner plate sized " fish. Or was it Neyland who showed up and showed out?

Anthony Landreth has a warning about HB 2017/SB2028 going through the state legislature clarifying that local governmental entities shall not regulate the manner and means of taking wildlife, including the discharge of a firearm while lawfully hunting even within city limits.

Chad West reminds us that we prepare our boats, check that we have our fishing license, and check our creel limit. But have you prepared yourself when you meet Jesus?

Joy McNaughten brings in her famous key lime pie and shows the secret ingredients that makes it creamy and decadent.

