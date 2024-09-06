NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ronnie Leatherwood and Mike Adams join this edition of Southern Woods and Waters to signify the importance of fishing current seams.
Fishing Current Seams
Ronnie Leatherwood and Mike Adams are our guests.
Posted
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ronnie Leatherwood and Mike Adams join this edition of Southern Woods and Waters to signify the importance of fishing current seams.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.