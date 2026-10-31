Fishing on the Dock of the Bay

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon and Dayton talk about how changing weather patterns affect hunting and fishing this time of year.

Brandon goes on his annual fall trip to the Venetian Isles in Louisiana to take a run at the redfish. The weather was windy and the water was choppy due the hurricane just off the coast. How did it affect fishing? You'll want to see the big ones that had to go back in because they were over-slot.

Anthony Landreth has the Archery Season numbers, Chad West tells us when you find God, put your Spot-Lock on so you don't drift. Joy McNaughten has 2 takes on the no-bake oatmeal cookie. Had to try them several times to see which one was better-because they were both tasty!

