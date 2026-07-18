NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon and Dayton put their boat in as the sun does down for some twilight "magic time". Fishing the Jumps is a term used when predatory fish herd smaller fish and start a feeding frenzy. Watch as they pull in one after another- and with a 3-hook Alabama rig, sometimes 2 at a time!

Mike Adams joins Brandon on set to talk about fishing when the fish are more active on top. Daniel Brown with Reel Deal Guide Service calls in for a check on fishing on Percy Priest. Anthony Landreth has information about hunter safety courses and the upcoming velvet hunt. Chad West lets us know God is on your side. Joy McNaughten cooks up a 5 cheese mac and cheese dish that is soooo good!