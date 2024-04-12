NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Marc Lerese and Jimmy White join us in-studio for this edition to show us some hunting and fishing tips, and how to keep coyotes at bay.
Gearing Up for Turkey Season
Marc Lerese and Jimmy White are our guests.
Posted at 7:14 AM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 08:14:42-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Marc Lerese and Jimmy White join us in-studio for this edition to show us some hunting and fishing tips, and how to keep coyotes at bay.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.