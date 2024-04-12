Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +Southern Woods and Waters

Actions

Gearing Up for Turkey Season

Marc Lerese and Jimmy White are our guests.
Marc Lerese and Jimmy White joins us for this edition of Southern Woods and Waters.
Posted at 7:14 AM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 08:14:42-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Marc Lerese and Jimmy White join us in-studio for this edition to show us some hunting and fishing tips, and how to keep coyotes at bay.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community