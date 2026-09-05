Gibby's Lures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While Dayton is out hunting, Brandon invites Gibby Gibson to show his collection of antique fishing equipment-some dating before the Civil War. Gibson highlights the story of Tennessee ground-breaking lures from Fred Young Big Ole Baits out of Oak Ridge, TN. After the introduction of this bait, all major manufacturers came out with whole crank bait lines.

Anthony Landreth has the Velvet Hunt numbers by county. Chad West is in Alaska with a message of not being a lukewarm Christian. And Joy McNaughten makes a venison shepherd's pie. Everyone will want second helpings of this recipe.