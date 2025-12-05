HOPE Outdoors Deer Hunt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — HOPE Outdoors mission statement is: "Our volunteers share Christ's love by taking our friends with special needs to the lake shores, game trails, turkey blinds, boats and deer stands they've been told they couldn't reach before." Shane McBroom joins Brandon and Mike Adams on set explaining how the organization ministers to those with special needs in 6 states. Brandon goes on a hunt with a boy and his father to give them the experience of deer hunting. Later, Casey Neighbours and his father Paul go on a muzzleloader hunt. Anthony Landreth has the Harvest Report, Chad West has a message about health, Joy McNaughten shows us her venison stuffed shells- a viewer request.