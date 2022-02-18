Watch
How to build a wingbone from Thanksgiving turkey

Making use of the leftovers of a hunt
Brandon Dowdy is joined by Jared Mills, Andy Melton, and David Williams as they discuss bird hunting. Then, they look at a special video series about building a wingbone from a Thanksgiving turkey on this edition of Southern Woods and Waters.
Posted at 10:16 AM, Feb 18, 2022
