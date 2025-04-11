How to Prepare for the 2025 Turkey Season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this epiosode of Southern Woods and Waters, it's all about the 2025 turkey season! Parrish Elliot from CBS Custom Calls joins Brandon and Dayton as they talk about past turkey hunts, how they set up their blinds, behavior of the turkeys and calling birds in. They discuss mouth calls and box calls vs using a pot/slate call. They also talk about different calls for different situations. Parrish gives tips on how to maintain mouth calls and how to use the product of the week.