Huge Bass after Bigger Bass after Record Bass

The guys go down to Mexico and show us Day 2 at El Salto.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The guys show us the wonder of El Salto down in Mexico. This trip did not disappoint. Day one was filled with fish, but in this episode of Southern Woods and Waters, the team shows us Day 2 of fishing El Salto pulling out 9 pound bass over and over. They also give fishing tips answer your questions.

