Hunters for the Hungry and a Big Hermitage Buck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Southern Woods and Waters, Brandon and Dayton welcome Matt Simcox from hunters for the Hungry and Jim Flowers from Flowers Processing. The guys discuss how easy it is for hunters to donate a deer at Flowers Processing to go towards Hunters for the Hungry-and it's free of charge. Later in the show, Brandon and Dayton go on a buck hunt in Hermitage where Brandon gets a big one with a crossbow. Harvest Report by Anthony Landreth, God's Great Outdoors with Chad West and some delicious wild turkey and dumplings from Joy McNaughten. Happy Thanksgiving from the gang at Southern Woods and Waters!