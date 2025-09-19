Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hunting for Dove in a Tight Spot

The SWW crew go over precautions and technique while hunting dove in a small feed field. Casey Neighbours continues his pre-season prep of new land and Joy makes a deer roast.
Southern Woods and Waters - 091825 Tight Spot Doves & Deer Neck Roast
Posted

