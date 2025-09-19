NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The SWW crew go over precautions and technique while hunting dove in a small feed field. Casey Neighbours continues his pre-season prep of new land for deer season and Joy makes a tender deer roast. Also, Chad West has another message in God's Great Outdoors.
Hunting for Dove in a Tight Spot
