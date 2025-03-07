Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+Southern Woods and Waters

Actions

Hunting Hasenpfeffer

Terry Peoples joins Brandon Dowdy and outdoor enthusiast Damien Boyd is out guest.
The guys take the dogs to go rabbit hunting
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Let the dogs loose! The hunt for hasenpfeffer is on. The guys start their day with Damien Boyd and his pack as they follow the baying of the hounds to find those rascally rabbits. Watch as the dogs sniff their way through brush pile after brush pile and the hunters take their aim. Did they bag their catch for a nice rabbit stew or did the dogs get outsmarted by the quick and agile bunnies?

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community