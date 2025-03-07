Hunting Hasenpfeffer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Let the dogs loose! The hunt for hasenpfeffer is on. The guys start their day with Damien Boyd and his pack as they follow the baying of the hounds to find those rascally rabbits. Watch as the dogs sniff their way through brush pile after brush pile and the hunters take their aim. Did they bag their catch for a nice rabbit stew or did the dogs get outsmarted by the quick and agile bunnies?

