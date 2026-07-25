Hybrid in the Heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hosts Brandon Dowdy and Mike Adams discuss how to change your fishing routine during the hot summer days. Then Brandon and his son Neyland get on Captain Daniel Brown's Reel Deal Guide Service

for a trip full of tips and tricks how to attract and snag those big hybrid in Percy Priest Lake.

Then, Dalton Smith from World Bass Enterprises worldbassentertainment.com tells us about a 4 day event in Nashville with $3.25 million in prize money on the line. Plus a Friday night concert and 150K square foot Expo.

Anthony Landreth explains Tennessee baiting permits, fishing comment periods for TWRA and various boating and hunting classes just before hunting season. Chad West has a messsage of not being ashamed to be a Christ follower. Joy McNaughten whips up an easy stuffed pepper dish with venison. So tasty!