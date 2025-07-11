It's A Kat Daddy Catfish Rodeo!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Southern Woods and Waters, Danny McCloud is back to show us this year's Kat Daddy Catfish Rodeo in Bell Buckle. This event gives kids the chance to bait a hook, throw a cast, see that pole bend and reel in a hard tugging beast! Seeing the joy it brings to those kids as they bring in their catch and take it to weigh. It will make you smile. Brandon and Dayton open the phones to answer viewer questions about the new hunting and fishing laws and what may be coming down the pike for lake use.

