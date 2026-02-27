January Crappie and Drumming for Hybrid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Daniel Brown joins Brandon and Dayton on set to talk about winter into spring fishing in local lakes and rivers. In two videos they show us the what, where and how to get those Crappie in January and how a drumming machine attracts hybrid in lakes. Anthony Landreth informs us about HB2138/SB2183 going through the State of TN Legislature. It will try to secure funds through a 10% allocation of TVA payments to the state. Chad West asks us to find common ground and work together. And of course, viewer photos of impressive catches.