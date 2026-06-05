Late Season Turkey Talk and TSS loads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Southern Woods and Waters Contributor Casey Neighbours joins Brandon and Dayton on set. The main subject is about using TSS (Tungsten Super Shot) pellets when hunting turkey. Advantages are the pellets are 60% more dense than lead allowing the hunters to use a smaller size shot and being able to pack more pellets in a shotgun shell. Since the pellets are heavier, distance will be farther and the dense pellet pattern is more ethical. Plus, there is less recoil.

Brandon then shows an end of the season turkey hunt with friend Jack Randall as they challenge heat, mosquitoes and tall grass. See how the guys find their birds.

Anthony Landreth gives us information about fishing days, squirrel, coyote and bobcat season. Chad West has a message how your Christian Walk is a Narrow Path. Joy brings in a friend's shrimp dip recipe. So good!

