Late Winter Trolling for Hybrid and White Bass

Daniel Brown, with The Reel Deal Guide Services is our guest.
The guys go with Daniel Brown of The Reel Deal Guide Service to go hybrid and white bass fishing on Percy Priest.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How do you catch hybrids in murky water? The SWW guys go out with fishing guide Daniel Brown as he shows them his favorite hot bite areas on Percy Priest using the latest high tech Garmin Live Vue imaging system. The trip produced bite after bite of good sized hybrid and white bass. A nice haul of good eatin' fish.

