NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon takes Neyland on the Land Between the Lakes Youth Hunt 2025. A special youth-only deer quota hunt open to children 6-16 years of age and all youth must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult. Mike Adams joins Brandon and Dayton, Joy McNaughten brings Shelby Brown who creates a charcuterie board with Joy's pumpkin shaped cheese ball as the centerpiece, another message from Chad West and Anthony Landreth gives us the youth hunt numbers.
LBL Youth Hunt 2025
Brandon takes Neyland on the LBL Youth Hunt 2025 for deer.
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.