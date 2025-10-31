LBL Youth Hunt 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon takes Neyland on the Land Between the Lakes Youth Hunt 2025. A special youth-only deer quota hunt open to children 6-16 years of age and all youth must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult. Mike Adams joins Brandon and Dayton, Joy McNaughten brings Shelby Brown who creates a charcuterie board with Joy's pumpkin shaped cheese ball as the centerpiece, another message from Chad West and Anthony Landreth gives us the youth hunt numbers.