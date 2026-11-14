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LBL Youth Hunt- 2026

Brandon takes son Neyland to the Land Between the Lakes Youth Deer Hunt. On set, Brandon and Dayton go over prepping for deer season.
Brandon takes son Neyland to the Land Between the Lakes Youth Hunt.
Southern Woods and Waters - 111326 LBL Youth 2026
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon takes his son Neyland to the Land Between the Lakes Youth Deer Hunt. Teaching how to build blinds, looking for deer sign and learning to respect nature make memories for the rest of a young person's life.
Dayton and Brandon also give tips on this year's upcoming deer season.
Anthony Landreth has the Muzzleloader weekend numbers. Chad West reminds us that bad things can happen to good people. Joy McNaughten brings Shelby Brown's Thanksgiving cheese ball. A sweet and savory appetizer to bring to any occasion. If you do, it surely will be a hit.

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