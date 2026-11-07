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NewsChannel 5+Southern Woods and Waters

Lowe Boat Louisiana Adventure

Rob Bakeman from Lowe Boats and Rick Hunter from Volunteer Boats join Brandon and Dayton on set. Brandon took his Lowe Roughneck out to the Rigolets of Louisiana to look for reds.
Rob Bakeman from Lowe Boats joins Brandon, Dayton and special guest Rick Hunter from Volunteer Boats. And more video from Brandon's trip to the Bayou.
Southern Woods and Waters - 110626 Louisiana Boat Reeling in the Rigolets A
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon and Dayton invite Rob Bakeman from Lowe Boats to talk about the history, quality and style of the brand. Rick Hunter from Volunteer Boats talks about why he carries Lowe Boats.

Then Brandon shows his trip down to the Venetian Isles with his Lowe Roughneck. Fishing along the Ringolets, the crew ran into schools of speckled trout, sheephead, black drum and redfish. Plenty of bent rods.

Anthony has the youth hunt numbers, buck and doe harvest count. He reminds us muzzleloader season starts this Saturday and to wear your orange out in the woods. Chad West asks us as we prune our trees, take care of our faith. Joy McNaughten brings yummy Tree Stand Treats- great for on the boat or in the blind.

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