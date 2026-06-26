Managing a Small Property for Big Game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Casey Neighbours joins Brandon and Dayton on set to share expert advice on land management for hunting. Late spring and summer are prime seasons to create game trails and cut select trees to encourage undergrowth. Casey shows that even with just 2 to 4 acres, you can transform your property into an inviting habitat where deer and turkey can thrive.

He also takes us along to a shallow creek in Middle Tennessee, offering smart tips and strategies for making the most of your time outdoors.

Anthony Landreth explains the straight cartridge law and reviews current baiting regulations. Chad West reminds us to “seek Him diligently,” and Joy McNaughten serves up a viewer‑submitted guacamole recipe that’s perfect for summer gatherings.

Starting on June 29, Southern Woods & Waters will have a new home -onThe Spot Nashville 28!

The Spot will be the new television home of the Nashville Predators, airing 70+ Preds game per season. This is a great opportunity for us to bring more viewers to the show on this brand-new station. We do want to share with you that we will have a new airtime – you’ll be able to find us on Fridays at 8pm and Saturdays at 10am. Southern Woods & Waters will continue to be available on NewsChannel5.com and NewsChannel 5’s streaming app.

