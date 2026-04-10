Meet the Future of Professional Bass Fishing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Six members of the Scotts Hill Student Anglers join Brandon and Dayton to give insight on how they approach fishing tournaments. Parker Smith, Carson Randan, Aiden Phillips, Weston Mullins, Cooper Anderson and Landon Kelly give us tips and tricks they use to stay in front during a big fishing tournament. They tell the stories of big ones and the first big bass that got them hooked!

Anthony Landreth give the Youth Turkey Hunt numbers, Chad West asks us to Return to the Fold, and Joy McNaughten brings her tasty Pineapple Banana Walnut bread!