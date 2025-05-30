Mississippi Gobblers and Jack's 2025 Gobbler

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Southern Woods and Waters, special guest Neyland Dowdy joins his dad Brandon and Co-host Dayton Blair as they talk about fishing for Shellcracker and the end of turkey season. Neyland has a wealth of experience for such a young sportsman. Two videos about turkey hunting-one in Mississippi from SWW contributor Roger McMullen and one from Jack Reynolds getting his Tom in middle Tennessee. Chad West has another installment of God's Great Outdoors and of course tips and product of the week.