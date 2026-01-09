Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
20  WX Alerts
NewsChannel 5+Southern Woods and Waters

Actions

Monster Catfish Bucket List Fishing Trip

Patriot Catfishing Inc. brings veterans on a monster catfish fishing trips.
Rober Breedlove from Patriot Catfishing Inc. takes veterans on monster catfish fishing trips.
Southern Woods and Waters 2026 0108 Patriot Catfishing
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Anthony Breedlove from Patriot Catfishing joins Brandon, Dayton and Mike to talk about Patriot Catfishing Inc. . They treat veterans with a fishing trip to catch monster catfish. Definitely a top 10 bucket list experience! Mike Adams joins them on a trip where they caught 30-70lb catfish! You got to see the video. Anthony Landreth has the harvest report, Chad West has another message and Joy McNaughten brings venison stroganoff! A rich, creamy and savory delight!

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.