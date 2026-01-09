Monster Catfish Bucket List Fishing Trip

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Anthony Breedlove from Patriot Catfishing joins Brandon, Dayton and Mike to talk about Patriot Catfishing Inc. . They treat veterans with a fishing trip to catch monster catfish. Definitely a top 10 bucket list experience! Mike Adams joins them on a trip where they caught 30-70lb catfish! You got to see the video. Anthony Landreth has the harvest report, Chad West has another message and Joy McNaughten brings venison stroganoff! A rich, creamy and savory delight!