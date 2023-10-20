Watch Now
Mt. Juliet Fishing Team

Presley Lannom and Trevor Sanford with the Mt. Juliet Fishing Team are our guests.
We are joined by members of the Mt Juliet fishing team on this edition of Southern Woods and Waters.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A big tournament is hitting Percy Priest Lake this weekend. Presley Lannom and Trevor Sanford with the Mt. Juliet Fishing Team join the show to give tips about how to win this year.

