NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this edition of Southern Woods and Waters, we learn some fishing tips that may help help during the 2024 frostbite fishing tournament on Saturday, February 24.
Nashville Bassmasters - Frostbite Expo
Daniel Diperna and P.B. White are our guests.
Posted at 7:29 AM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 08:29:38-05
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this edition of Southern Woods and Waters, we learn some fishing tips that may help help during the 2024 frostbite fishing tournament on Saturday, February 24.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.