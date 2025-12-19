NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon and Dayton invite Jason Ayers and Chad Phillips from The Fallen Outdoors to talk about how their charity connects U.S. Veterans, Service Members and Gold Star families with free, Therapeutic outdoor adventures like hunting, fishing and hiking. Plus, watch Neyland bag a 7-point buck and Brandon goes back in the afternoon the get his 8 point buck. Anthony Landreth gives the Harvest Report, Joy McNaughten and her guest Susan Swink Lehman show off a hot chocolate bar for the holidays, Chad West has a message of Iron Sharpenth Iron.
Neyland's 7 point buck and Brandon's 8 point buck
2 great hunts plus Chad Phillips and Jason Ayers from The Fallen Outdoors join Brandon and Dayton on set to talk about taking those who served in the military hunting. Some for the first time.
