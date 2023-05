Check out the size of Neyland's first gobbler on this edition of Southern Woods and Waters!

Posted at 7:54 AM, May 19, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon's son Neyland and Randall Haley join Southern Woods and Waters to summarize Neyland's first successful turkey hunt.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.