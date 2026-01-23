Neyland's Surprise Buck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Local Outdoorsman Bobby Cothran joins Brandon and Dayton on set to talk about the past deer season. The video this week is Brandon and Neyland go on a doe hunt, but when a big 8-pointer walks into view, plans changed. Plus, Anthony Landreth gives us the final totals for this past deer season and Joy McNaughten whips up a hearty Venison Stew with 3-cheese grilled cheese sandwiches! Yummo!