Neyland's Surprise Buck

On the last hunt of the season, Brandon and Neyland go on a doe hunt, but when a big 8-pointer walks into view, plans changed.
Local Outdoorsman Bobby Cothran and Neyland Dowdy join his dad Brandon and Dayton Blair as they share stories of the last deer hunt of the season.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Local Outdoorsman Bobby Cothran joins Brandon and Dayton on set to talk about the past deer season. The video this week is Brandon and Neyland go on a doe hunt, but when a big 8-pointer walks into view, plans changed. Plus, Anthony Landreth gives us the final totals for this past deer season and Joy McNaughten whips up a hearty Venison Stew with 3-cheese grilled cheese sandwiches! Yummo!

