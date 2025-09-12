Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+Southern Woods and Waters

Actions

Opening Day of Dove Season and Tasty Deer Ribs

SWW gang goes dove hunting and special guest Joy McNaughten shares her deer ribs recipe
Founding member of SWW Joy McNaughten brings a platter of her famous deer ribs. Delicious! And the guys go dove hunting on opening day.
Southern Woods and Waters- 091125 Opening Day of Dove Season and Joy McNaughten
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of the founding members of Southern Woods and Waters Joy McNaughten makes a special appearance in this episode. She recalls the early days and compares how the process of the show has changed, yet the value are still the same. She also shares her famous deer ribs recipe and brings a nice platter for the guys to share. Delicious! Look for her on future episodes.
Brandon and the gang show their video about opening day of dove hunting and give tips how to bag the birds.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We’re highlighting the topics that matter most to you. Watch NewsChannel 5 at 6PM.