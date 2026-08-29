Our Favorite Bow hunts and a Hazard on Old Hickory Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon and Dayton take a look back at their favorite Velvet Hunts. They also go over this year's hunt and new regulations for baiting during the regular deer season.

Anthony Landreth goes over the antler only rule for the Velvet hunt, plus the difference between replacement buck tags and Earn a buck tags.

Chad West has a message for us to be laborers before being a leader.

Joy McNaughten shows us an old family recipe for Pecan pie. Ooey, gooey and delicious!