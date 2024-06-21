NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Outdoor Women of Nashville is a group dedicated to train local women on hunting and fishing. To find out more, watch this edition of Southern Woods and Waters!
Outdoor Women of Nashville
Kate Joiner and Amber Bouldin join this edition of Southern Woods and Waters.
Posted at 6:48 AM, Jun 21, 2024
