Outdoor Women of Nashville

Kate Joiner and Amber Bouldin join this edition of Southern Woods and Waters.
Posted at 6:48 AM, Jun 21, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Outdoor Women of Nashville is a group dedicated to train local women on hunting and fishing. To find out more, watch this edition of Southern Woods and Waters!

