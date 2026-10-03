Outdoorsmen Night with the Nashville Predators and Summer School for Hybrids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dayton and Brandon invite Harrison DuPree with the Nashville Predators to find out all the details about Outdoorsmen Night Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at Bridgestone Arena.

Then Dayton takes us on water for Summer School to learn about hybrid behavior and what to bring with you when you go get them.

Anthony Landreth gives us the numbers for this past opening weekend of archery deer season as well as numbers for bear and turkey. Chad West gives us a message of keeping your maintenance up on your boat and in your spiritual life. Joy McNaughten serves up a pineapple cherry, banana, pecan, chocolate cobbler.