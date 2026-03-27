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Patriot Catfishing takes a Veteran on Monster Catfish Trip in Alabama

Mike Adams heads out with Roger Breedlove on Wilson Lake giving a Veteran a Fishing Trip of a Lifetime.
SWW Contributor Mike Adams and Roger Breedlove from Patriot Catfishing are out guests.
Southern Woods and Waters - 032526 Jerry Anderson Patriot Catfishing
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon and Dayton invite SWW contributor Mike Adams and Roger Breedlove with Patriot Catfishing to discuss bait changes and putting trophy catfish on the deck. Check out the video of the trip where a personal best 54lb catfish was brought into the boat.
Anthony Landreth goes over Turkey hunting regulations, Chad West has a message about not comparing yourself with others and Joy McNaughten has a tasty snack recipe-you won't believe what the secret ingredient is.

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