Post Season Gun Care and Helping Your Deer Herd for Next Year.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Now that deer season is over, what are some things you can do to prepare for next year? Donovan Grant from Bag R Buck joins Brandon and Dayton to talk about supplements to keep your deer herd healthy. A video from Jackie Posey from Firearm Pharmacy showing post season gun care. Anthony Landreth gives us CWD numbers by county. Chad West asks us to be Good Samaritans and Joy McNaughten makes some super tasty Venison Triple Cheeseburgers. A crowd favorite!